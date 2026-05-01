Military Embedded Systems

Binocular night vision systems to be developed for U.S. Army by Elbit America

News

May 01, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit America received a U.S. Army contract to develop and test the Binocular Night Observation Device and establish a path for future production orders, the company announced in a statement.

According to the statement, the firm-fixed-price award was issued through Army Contracting Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Elbit America says the contract enables the company to compete for the program’s next phase, which is valued at as much as $450.6 million.

The company states that the Binocular Night Observation Device is a helmet-mounted binocular night vision system intended to improve soldier awareness and survivability in low-light conditions. Its two-tube design is meant to provide stereoscopic vision, depth perception, and spatial awareness, while enhanced optics are intended to improve image sharpness, contrast, and target acquisition, the statement reads.

Elbit America says the system is designed to maintain compatibility with current platforms and accessories, while also supporting unit-level sustainment and field upgrades. The company also notes that the U.S. Army’s Binocular Night Observation Device program was previously known as the Night Vision Device-Next program.

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