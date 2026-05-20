Tactical UAS from Redwire wins multiyear contract from NATO country

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Redwire Corp. SOF WEEK 2026--Tampa, Fla. Tactical uncrewed aerial system (UAS) company Redwire Corp. announced that it won a multiyear contract valued at "high eight figures" to supply an undisclosed NATO country ally with its Penguin Mk3 UAS as part of an ongoing modernization program for that country’s tactical UAS capabilities.

Redwire’s widely fielded Penguin series UAS is recognized for its endurance, modular payload architecture, and operational reliability, the announcement noted. According to company officials, program execution and long-term sustainment will be supported through Redwire’s European operations, which will leverage regional engineering, program management, and sustainment expertise.

“This program reflects Redwire’s heritage of bringing a forward-looking approach to tactical UAS modernization for NATO allies,” said Steve Adlich, President of Redwire Defense Tech. “Penguin Mk3 builds on years of operational, combat experience to deliver a scalable, adaptable solution aligned with the demands of modern defense environments.”

The company also notes that the Redwire Penguin UAS has a proven history of mission support in contested environments and has been included by name in the United States Security Assistance Packages for Ukraine in July 2023 and December 2024. Redwire reports that it has delivered more than 250 Penguin aircraft directly to the Ukraine armed forces for deployment in challenging, contested environments.