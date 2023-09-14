Eurofighter Typhoon cockpit Large Area Display to be developed by Collins Aerospace

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. BAE Systems selected Collins Aerospace to provide the Large Area Display technology for cockpits of future Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. BAE Systems engineers will use the ultra-high-definition Large Area Display (LAD) as part of its rapid capability development program, Project Medulla, which sees it investing in future technologies for use across its combat air portfolio, including Eurofighter Typhoon.

The LAD will serve as a tool for pilots, consolidating critical flight data, sensor inputs, and tactical information into a single, easily accessible interface. Through real-time data feeds from radar, targeting systems, and threat detection, fighter pilots will maintain an up-to-the-second view of the battlefield.

"The selection of Collins Aerospace as the current best athlete for the LAD equipment will support our continued investment into our combat air platforms, including Typhoon," says Ian Clark, Head of Medulla, BAE Systems Air. "Together with upgraded mission systems and increased processing power our teams are developing, the LAD will enable pilots to harness the full potential of Typhoon's advanced in radar and weapons technology ensuring the aircraft remains the backbone of combat air power for decades to come."

The LAD’s design and resistive touch screen technology will streamline information flow and reduce cognitive workload, enabling pilots to focus on critical tasks and maneuvers, thereby maximizing operational effectiveness, according to a Collins Aerospace release. The tech will enable combat aircraft pilots to better manage complex aerial scenarios, optimize flight paths, and respond proactively to enemy threats.

Engineers from Collins Aerospace will work with BAE Systems to develop a LAD solution that leverages existing, field-proven design elements while leveraging the latest available display technologies in order to minimize obsolescence and development schedule risks.

Collins Aerospace has a long-standing relationship with BAE Systems, which has evolved through successful collaboration on the Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon, and Hawk aircraft programs.