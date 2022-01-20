Intellisense Systems announces release of 3ATI SED avionics display

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Intellisense Systems image.

TORRANCE, Calif. Intellisense Systems, Inc., provider of multi-function avionics display systems, announced the release of the 3ATI Standby Engine Display (3ATI SED) that features a high-resolution, active-matrix liquid crystal display and a customizable bezel.

According to the company, this 3ATI display is designed to help repurpose or expand cockpit functionality by aggregating, processing, and displaying engine and aircraft data from various avionics systems.

Officials claim that the I/O modules supported by the 3ATI SED are intended to offer customers ease of integration and scalability for future equipment interfacing or field data loading over either Gigabit Ethernet or ARINC-429 interfaces.

The onboard system-in-package Arm processor, power supply, I/O modules, and comprehensive set of software development tools are designed to deliver compact, rugged building blocks within the 3ATI system.