Military Embedded Systems

Low-latency digital night vision tech to be developed by Kopin

News

May 14, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Low-latency digital night vision tech to be developed by Kopin

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a contract from an unidentified defense customer to develop a low-latency digital night vision system incorporating its organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplay technology, the company announced in a statement.

Analog night vision goggles have been used for military operations at night for over two decades -- this new project seeks to enhance these capabilities with a fully digital system that eliminates the need for optical overlays using advanced OLED microdisplays and efficient digital sensors, the statement reads.

This integration also aims to streamline the physical profile of night vision devices, reducing their size and projection to improve the ergonomic and operational efficiency for the user, the company adds, noting that the system is designed to display an array of spectral and symbolic information within a compact unit.

Featured Companies

Kopin Corporation

Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms