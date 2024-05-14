Low-latency digital night vision tech to be developed by Kopin

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a contract from an unidentified defense customer to develop a low-latency digital night vision system incorporating its organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplay technology, the company announced in a statement.

Analog night vision goggles have been used for military operations at night for over two decades -- this new project seeks to enhance these capabilities with a fully digital system that eliminates the need for optical overlays using advanced OLED microdisplays and efficient digital sensors, the statement reads.

This integration also aims to streamline the physical profile of night vision devices, reducing their size and projection to improve the ergonomic and operational efficiency for the user, the company adds, noting that the system is designed to display an array of spectral and symbolic information within a compact unit.