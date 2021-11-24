Medallion MR e-Series visual display systems to supplement RAF Typhoon program

QUEBEC, Canada. CAE announced that it is installing the first two CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual display systems with BAE Systems as part of the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training (TFST) program for the Royal Air Force (RAF).

According to the announcement, CAE it is installing the first two CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual display systems at RAF Coningsby where they will be integrated with Typhoon cockpits and other simulation systems. Officials claim site acceptance testing is planned over the next several months with expected certification later in 2022.

In total, BAE Systems contracted CAE to provide ten CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual display systems that BAE Systems will integrate into the Typhoon full-mission simulators for the RAF. Six of the CAE Medallion MR e-Series visual display systems will go to RAF Coningsby and four to RAF Lossiemouth.