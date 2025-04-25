Military Embedded Systems

MicroLED display trade study to be performed by Kopin for U.S. Army

News

April 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kopin

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts. Kopin Corporation won a U.S. Army contract to conduct a Soldier Display Trade Study aimed at defining optimal MicroLED characteristics for extended reality (XR) heads-up displays (HUDs), the company announced in a statement.

The initiative focuses on developing a set of performance and requirements benchmarks for ultrabright, full-color MicroLED displays intended for soldier vision systems, the statement reads. The study will prioritize factors such as daytime readability, energy efficiency, and visibility across various lighting conditions, with the goal of supporting applications like head-mounted displays, handheld devices, and advanced weapon sights.

Kopin claims that MicroLED technology offers advantages over traditional solutions by delivering improved brightness, power efficiency, and operational lifespan, while minimizing artifacts such as temporal distortion seen in laser-based scanning systems.

The outcomes of the study are expected to inform future production standards for soldier-worn and platform-mounted XR systems, including the Next Generation Squad Weapon Fire Control (NGSW-FC) program, the company says.

April 25, 2025

