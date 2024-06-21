Military Embedded Systems

Modernized CH-146 Griffon helicopter completes first flight for Canadian Air Force

June 21, 2024

Image via Bell

MIRABEL, Canada. Bell Textron Canada Limited conducted the first flight of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) modernized CH-146 Griffon helicopter under the Griffon Limited Life Extension (GLLE) project, the company announced in a statement.

The GLLE project aims to sustain the RCAF's CH-146 Griffon fleet's capabilities through the 2030s by modernizing various aeronautical components, including avionics systems, cockpit displays, engines, and sensor systems, the statement reads. This milestone follows Bell being awarded the In-Service Support (ISS) contract, set to sustain the fleet through 2039.

The CH-146 Griffon fleet, a variant of the Bell 412EP, is used by the RCAF for various missions, including humanitarian relief, NATO reassurance measures, search and rescue operations, and support for first responders.

The first upgraded CH-146 Griffon is expected to be delivered to the Canadian government in 2026 pending military certification, the statement reads.

