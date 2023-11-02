Military Embedded Systems

Pilot helmet system upgrade implemented for U.S. Navy F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft

News

November 02, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy NAVAIR

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy initiated improvements to the helmet-mounted components of the F/A-18 and EA-18G aircraft, focusing on the Improved Joint Helmet-Mounted Cuing System (IJHMCS), Naval Air Systems Command announced in a statement.

The enhancement aims to mitigate pilot injury risks and upgrade display capabilities, the Naval Aircrew Systems Program Office (PMA-202) says. The modifications involve making the IJHMCS lighter and better balanced, thereby lessening the likelihood of neck and back strain for pilots. Collins Elbit Vision Systems has been selected to execute the design and development of the new system components, with implementation scheduled for 2025, the statement reads.

Efforts include streamlining future updates and addressing obsolescence with greater ease, in part by integrating a high-definition day and night color display within the helmet's design, NAVAIR says, adding that this technological advancement is aimed at reducing maintenance complexity and bolstering situational awareness for pilots during operations.

