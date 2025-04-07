Military Embedded Systems

Rugged displays for maritime command and control demonstrated by EIZO at Sea-Air-Space

News

April 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via EIZO

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. EIZO is highlighting its lineup of rugged LCD displays and visual technology solutions for maritime defense applications at this year's Navy League Sea-Air-Space symposium.

The company's booth features their specialized monitors designed for harsh environments, with particular emphasis on command and control applications designed for reliability and performance.

Among the products being showcased is EIZO's Talon display series, designed for naval command and control centers. These displays feature optical bonding technology that enhances readability in variable lighting conditions common aboard naval vessels, the company says.

The company is also demonstrating its SwitchLink Keyboard, Mouse, and Dynamic Touch functionality, which enables operators to control multiple systems from a single workstation, which could be used in space-constrained command centers.

Featured Companies

EIZO Rugged Solutions

482 S Keller Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Website
[email protected]
407-262-7100
