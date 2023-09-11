Military Embedded Systems

Rugged solutions from SDK Embedded Systems spotlighted at DSEI 2023

News

September 11, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SDK military-grade rugged display/courtesy SDK Embedded Systems

LONDON. SDK Embedded Systems (Ashkelon, Israel) -- a designer and manufacturer of rugged military-grade solutions -- will be showing its products at this week's Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition, which will run from September 12-15. 

The company reports that it will bring its portfolio of rugged displays, mission computing systems, and NAS solutions to DSEI, including products that can be customized to meet specific project and mission goals in even the most rugged and demanding environments. 

DSEI attendees may visit SDK Embedded Systems at Stand H7-624.

