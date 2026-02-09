Simulation interface for Live-Virtual-Constructive training to be developed in Hungary by CAE

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

BUDAPEST, Hungary. CAE is participating in a research and development effort in Hungary to develop a graphical user interface for large-scale Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) simulation environments, the company announced in a statement.

The project is being led by CAE’s Hungarian subsidiary and includes ARWorks Kft. and Óbuda University, the statement reads. The team plans to build an interface intended to help users create, run, and manage complex simulation scenarios in multi-domain operational environments, the company says.

The effort is supported by HUF 621,861,558 in funding from the Hungary National Research, Development and Innovation Office, according to the statement. CAE says the work is aimed at reducing the complexity associated with cloud-based simulation environments and improving how operators set up scenarios for training and decision-support uses.

CAE says the interface will incorporate automation as well as machine learning and generative artificial intelligence (AI) methods to streamline scenario creation and execution for applications such as emergency response and defense operations. The company did not provide a project timeline in the statement.