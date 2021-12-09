Smart avionics display by Intellisense designed with multi-core processing

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Intellisense Systems image.

TORRANCE, Calif. Intellisense Systems, Inc., a provider of avionics and multi-function display systems, has introduced the Smart Video Display Terminal 6x8 (SVDT–0608). According to the company, this display integrates a single-board computer, graphics capabilities, I/O, and avionics interfaces.

Officials claim that the SVDT–0608 is built with open standards to enable flexibility, which is aimed at bolstering the system's sustainability and reliability while reducing cost. It is designed for new aircraft developments and modernization programs, and to meet the challenges of diminishing manufacturing sources (DMS) with form-fit-function replacement displays.

The SVDT–0608 is designed to provide wide viewing angles, sunlight readability, NVIS-compatibility, and is available in both landscape and portrait orientation. The new smart version adds six 3U VITA 65 OpenVPX modules with multiple spare slots to enable future hardware upgrades.

The system can be adapted with alternate processing, I/O, and custom-made VPX modules. The SVDT–0608 also incorporates touchscreen technology, offering resistive multi-touch or infrared touchscreen options, as well as a fully customizable bezel.