ViewPoint Systems: Rugged Displays Engineered for Peak Reliability in Hostile Environments

ViewPoint Systems provides rugged displays tailored for the harshest, high-vibration environments. Our cutting-edge displays boast full HD (1920×1080) or UHD/4K (3840×2160) resolution, high contrast ratios, ultra-wide viewing angles and are meticulously designed to meet MIL-STD and DO160 test specifications. Notably, our larger HD rugged monitor line-up (15″ through 27″ models) features QUAD View functionality, enabling the operator to view all (4) HD-SDI inputs simultaneously in quadrants or individually selected and displayed. Each ViewPoint rugged display integrates our proprietary Thermal Management System (TMS™), ensuring unrivaled reliability even in the most extreme conditions.

AVAILABLE SIZES

HD Models: 7″, 10”, 12”, 13″, 15″, 17”, 19”, 21”, 24″, and 27”

UHD Models: 24″ and 27”

KEY FEATURES

Full HD (1920 x 1080) or UHD/4K (3840 x 2160) Resolution

High-Contrast Ratios

Designed for Harsh, High-Vibration Environments

Wide Operating Temperature Range

Military-Grade Finish/Coatings

Manufactured In The USA

2 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Extendable To 5 Years

OPTIONS

Touchscreen (Resistive or Projective-Capacitive [PCAP])

Programmable, Multifunction Bezel Buttons (via RS-232 or USB)

Enhanced EMI/EMC Package

Custom Mounting or I/O Configurations

NVIS Compatible Backlighting Systems

Remote RS-232 Serial Control

ABOUT VIEWPOINT

Established in 2011, ViewPoint Systems is a Veteran Owned Small Business that bridges the gap between basic industrial monitors and complex, high-cost displays. As a premier OEM specializing in ruggedized video displays, rack-mount servers, and mission computers, we cater to both commercial and military sectors. Our unrivaled design expertise transforms Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) displays into robust solutions ideal for demanding environments. Renowned worldwide, we are the trusted choice of defense industry organizations for delivering top-tier, reliable mission systems solutions.