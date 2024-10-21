Military Embedded Systems

ViewPoint Systems: Rugged Displays Engineered for Peak Reliability in Hostile Environments

ViewPoint Systems provides rugged displays tailored for the harshest, high-vibration environments. Our cutting-edge displays boast full HD (1920×1080) or UHD/4K (3840×2160) resolution, high contrast ratios, ultra-wide viewing angles and are meticulously designed to meet MIL-STD and DO160 test specifications. Notably, our larger HD rugged monitor line-up (15″ through 27″ models) features QUAD View functionality, enabling the operator to view all (4) HD-SDI inputs simultaneously in quadrants or individually selected and displayed. Each ViewPoint rugged display integrates our proprietary Thermal Management System (TMS™), ensuring unrivaled reliability even in the most extreme conditions.

AVAILABLE SIZES

  • HD Models: 7″, 10”, 12”, 13″, 15″, 17”, 19”, 21”, 24″, and 27”
  • UHD Models: 24″ and 27”

KEY FEATURES

  • Full HD (1920 x 1080) or UHD/4K (3840 x 2160) Resolution
  • High-Contrast Ratios
  • Designed for Harsh, High-Vibration Environments
  • Wide Operating Temperature Range
  • Military-Grade Finish/Coatings
  • Manufactured In The USA
  • 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty, Extendable To 5 Years

OPTIONS

  • Touchscreen (Resistive or Projective-Capacitive [PCAP])
  • Programmable, Multifunction Bezel Buttons (via RS-232 or USB)
  • Enhanced EMI/EMC Package
  • Custom Mounting or I/O Configurations
  • NVIS Compatible Backlighting Systems
  • Remote RS-232 Serial Control

ABOUT VIEWPOINT

Established in 2011, ViewPoint Systems is a Veteran Owned Small Business that bridges the gap between basic industrial monitors and complex, high-cost displays. As a premier OEM specializing in ruggedized video displays, rack-mount servers, and mission computers, we cater to both commercial and military sectors. Our unrivaled design expertise transforms Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) displays into robust solutions ideal for demanding environments. Renowned worldwide, we are the trusted choice of defense industry organizations for delivering top-tier, reliable mission systems solutions.

Featured Companies

Viewpoint Systems

800 W Metro Park
Rochester, NY 14623
Website
[email protected]
585 475 9555
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
Image via EDA
Image via Thales Alenia Space
