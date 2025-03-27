IR’s High-Reliability Power Solutions Enable Lightweight Defense Designs

Eletter Product

Infineon IR HiRel brings highly reliable DLA-qualified power solutions to the A&D market. Our extensive portfolio of ruggedized power products includes discrete MOSFETs, power ICs, and IGBTs – all manufactured in US-based MIL-PRF qualified facilities. Our MOSFETs, available in both N- and P- channel, are offered in a wide range of voltages as high as 800 V. Our top-performing power solutions include our single channel MOSFETs, popular among customers for their low on state resistance, high trans conductance, voltage control, fast switching features, and temperature stability. These FETs are ideal for switching power supplies, motor controls, inverters, choppers, audio amplifiers, and high energy pulse circuits.

We offer both hermetic and plastic packaging options in both surface mount and through hole designs with the addition of mil-temp qualification and lead-solder to meet our customers’ diverse needs. Our expertise in both extreme environment applications and commercial operations enable us to develop light and long-lasting solutions. We offer a range of services to help our customers go to market faster: from data sheet markups to bare die sales and product conversions, we are dedicated to optimizing our customers’ efficiency and design process. Our Field Application Engineers and Regional Sales Team Members meet extensively with our customers to ensure that our products optimize mission-critical operations. Download our product selection guide to learn what IR HiRel can do for you!