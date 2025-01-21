Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic navigation tech to be provided by ANELLO to U.S. Navy

January 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

SANTA CLARA, California. ANELLO Photonics won a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Navy to develop an alternative navigation system for hypersonic vehicles operating in GPS-degraded and GPS-denied environments, the company announced in a statement.

Under the six-month contract, ANELLO will demonstrate its optical gyroscope technology, known as SiPhOG, and its AI-based sensor fusion engine, the statement reads. These technologies aim to provide high-accuracy navigation capabilities in environments where GPS access is limited or unavailable.

The project will enable the Navy to evaluate ANELLO’s integrated photonics solutions for maintaining navigation precision in contested or GPS-denied scenarios. The statement notes that ANELLO's technologies are also utilized in sectors such as robotics, uncrewed aerial systems, and autonomous vehicles.

This award is intended to enhance the navigation capabilities of U.S. Navy platforms for complex operational environments, the company says.

