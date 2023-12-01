P-8A Poseidon chosen by Canada for multi-mission aircraft role

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Boeing ARLINGTON, Virginia. Canada has finalized a deal for up to 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft as part of their Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) project, making Canada the 5th NATO nation to select the P-8, Boeing announced in a statement. The first delivery of these aircraft is anticipated in 2026.

The Boeing team that won this award included Canadian companies such as CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and StandardAero.

Boeing has delivered 160 aircraft, and the platform has over 560,000 collective flight hours, the company says. Its capabilities extend to anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and humanitarian response.