Piloted electric aircraft flies at NASA's Langley Research Center for first time

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MANASSAS, Virginia. Electra.aero demonstrated the flight capabilities of its EL-2 Goldfinch hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) technology demonstrator aircraft at NASA's Langley Research Center, marking the first time a piloted electric aircraft has flown at the facility, the company announced in a statement.

Electra is collaborating with NASA on research and demonstrations in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) as part of a NASA Space Act Agreement, according to the company. Additionally, Electra is working under a NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project focused on solar-electric, high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft research, referred to as a "high-altitude platform station" or HAPS.

The eSTOL aircraft uses distributed electric propulsion (DEP) with blown lift technology, allowing it to take off and land in less than 150 feet, the statement reads, adding that during the demonstration, the aircraft used hybrid-electric capabilities for longer range and battery-electric flight for quieter operations. The aircraft completed a 120-mile cross-country flight from Electra's Manassas, Virginia, facility to NASA in Hampton, Virginia, using its hybrid propulsion system earlier that day.