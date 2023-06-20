UAS company to obtain flight-safety hardware and software from AMETEK Abaco-SYSGO partnership

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AMETEK Abaco PARIS AIR SHOW. AMETEK Abaco Systems and SYSGO announced that they are teaming up to equip a developer of uncrewed air systems (UASs) with jointly developed certifiable mission computer hardware and software components, including hardware -- Abaco’s SBC314C flight-safety certifiable single-board computer (SBC) -- and SYSGO’s real-time operating system and hypervisor PikeOS.

According to a news release on the partnership, the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAS's hardware and software capabilities enable it to automatically perform missions in complex electromagnetic environments on land or sea, with the certifiable technology solutions created under the Abaco-SYSGO collaboration affording the UAS developer increased aircraft development flexibility, openness, and efficiency.

Abaco officials describe the SBC314C flight-safety certifiable SBC as available either as a standalone component or as part of the FORCE2C flight-safety certifiable mission computer line-replaceable unit (LRU), with both options engineered to meet airworthiness regulations in accordance with AMC 20-152A and available with DO-178C and DO-254 supporting artifacts audited by an FAA Designated Engineering Representative (DER). They are aimed at use in a wide range of airborne and ground-control station applications and claim compatibility with certifiable commercial-off-the-shelf APIs and operating systems.

The equipment supplied to the UAS developer is the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between SYSGO and Abaco, the news release said.