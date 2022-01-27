USAF F-16 fleet to undergo brake control system redesign

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LYNNWOOD, Wash. Crane Aerospace & Electronics, a segment of Crane Co., has been selected by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation to provide a brake control system redesign for the U.S. Air Force fleet of F-16 aircraft.



In the past, Crane Aerospace & Electronics has delivered brake control system upgrade solutions for USAF aircraft such as the C-130 and B-52. The brake control system for the F-16 will leverage Crane Aerospace & Electronics’ Mark V Brake-By-Wire system technology to deliver highly efficient braking performance.

According to the company, the brake control system will also incorporate design improvements intended to simplify system maintenance as well as address existing single-point failures for improved safety.

Through the contract, valued at $84 million, officials claim the DLA will see the USAF F-16 fleet retrofitted over three years from 2026-2028 and enable further upgrade sales opportunities for foreign F-16 fleets in the future.