Eurofighter Typhoon avionics contract won by BAE Systems

November 04, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom. BAE Systems has won another contract allowing the company to continue providing avionics support for Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for the air forces of Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Italy, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year contract is worth £80 million ($91 million) and covers "ongoing service and repairs for key avionics equipment such as displays, flight controls, and Helmet Mounted Displays," the statement reads.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a twin-engine multirole fighter manufactured by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo. Its first flight was in 1994 and it has been in operational service since 2003. It is designed to be an air superiority fighter, although it also can perform ground strike missions.

