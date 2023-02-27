Military Embedded Systems

F/A-18 Super Hornet production to end by 2025, Boeing says

News

February 27, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

F/A-18 Super Hornet production to end by 2025, Boeing says

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. Boeing plans to finish production of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet by 2025 as the company pivots to future work, although it is possible the production line could continue as late as 2027, the company announced in a statement.

The 2027 extension would only happen if Boeing was selected by an international customer to produce more new-build aircraft, the company says. Meanwhile, the F/A-18 service life modification program for the U.S. Navy will continue in the mid-2030s.

As part of the pivot toward the future, Boeing will redirect resources to future military aircraft programs, the statement reads.

"To support work on the next generation of advanced crewed and uncrewed aircraft, Boeing plans to build three new, state-of-the-art facilities in St. Louis," it states. "These facilities, as well as the new Advanced Composite Fabrication Center in Arizona, and the new MQ-25 production facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, represent more than a $1 billion investment."

Boeing also plans to increase production for a number of programs, including the MQ-25 Stingray uncrewed aircraft. Boeing will also "continue to develop advanced capabilities and upgrades for the global F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleet," the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Avionics - Software
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
News
F/A-18 Super Hornet production to end by 2025, Boeing says

February 27, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
SOF Week, MOSA, and uncrewed news

February 28, 2023
More Unmanned
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Mission-aware routing technology demonstrated for DoD by Lockheed Martin, Juniper Networks

February 23, 2023
More Comms