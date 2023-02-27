F/A-18 Super Hornet production to end by 2025, Boeing says

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ST. LOUIS, Missouri. Boeing plans to finish production of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet by 2025 as the company pivots to future work, although it is possible the production line could continue as late as 2027, the company announced in a statement.

The 2027 extension would only happen if Boeing was selected by an international customer to produce more new-build aircraft, the company says. Meanwhile, the F/A-18 service life modification program for the U.S. Navy will continue in the mid-2030s.

As part of the pivot toward the future, Boeing will redirect resources to future military aircraft programs, the statement reads.

"To support work on the next generation of advanced crewed and uncrewed aircraft, Boeing plans to build three new, state-of-the-art facilities in St. Louis," it states. "These facilities, as well as the new Advanced Composite Fabrication Center in Arizona, and the new MQ-25 production facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, represent more than a $1 billion investment."

Boeing also plans to increase production for a number of programs, including the MQ-25 Stingray uncrewed aircraft. Boeing will also "continue to develop advanced capabilities and upgrades for the global F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleet," the statement reads.