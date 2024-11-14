Lynx Software Technologies acquires Core Avionics & Industrial

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif. & WATERLOO, Ontario. Lynx Software Technologies, a company that supplies open architecture software solutions for edge computing, announced the acquisition of Core Avionics & Industrial (CoreAVI), a provider of development tools, software libraries, and deployable software packages that enable different types of safety-critical GPU-based computing, including certified graphics rendering, autonomy, and AI [artificial intellilgence] applications.

According to the Lynx press release regarding the acquisition, the deal enables Lynx to take a prominent position in the market for GPU-enabled safety systems, a market that is forecasted to reach $20 billion by 2030 across aerospace, defense, space, and other mission-critical end markets. The CoreAVI differentiated products and technical software engineering capabilities support the expanding uses of GPU-based computing in mission-critical avionics platforms, space-based systems, military ground and naval applications, automotive, medical, and other industrial use cases, the announcement states.

The announcement notes that the combined company employs approximately 300 employees, holds approximately 60 patents, and has jointly invested thousands of engineering staff years in research and development to advance its product portfolio.