MOSA live event registration

News

Experts in modular open systems approach (MOSA) initiatives highlight the agenda of the Aerospace Tech Week Americas MOSA Conference track November 8-9 in Atlanta. Key speakers include C. Patrick Collier, co-founder of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium and Jeffry Howington of Collins Aerospace.

Military Embedded Systems Editorial Director John McHale is chairing the MOSA track and reports that registration to the MOSA Track and overall conference is free by using promo code 'ATLANTA100'. Click here to register today using this secure link.

The MOSA track, which takes place on day 2 of the event, Nov. 9., will educate attendees on how MOSA strategies and open architecture initiatives such as the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) are being deployed in military systems and how these approaches enable faster adoption of commercial technology.

Other organizations speaking during the MOSA track are, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Real Time Innovations, Presagis, Elma Electronic, DDCI, and AdaCore.

The one-day track will include three sessions: Open Architectures for Military Aviation Platforms; MOSA Strategies for Sensor Applications; and Leveraging Commercial Technology for Defense Applications. For more information on the conference and to register, click here.

The other conference tracks, cover Avionics, Connectivity, Flight Ops IT, MRO, MRO IT, Testing, and Sustainability. More than 60 organizations and tech companies showcasing their leading innovations, technologies and solutions for the airlines and aerospace engineers from across civil/commercial and military/defence sectors.

For information on the conference agenda, click here.

About Aerospace Tech Week

This is the first U.S. edition of the event. It has been held in France and Germany for close to 20 years. As it is an inaugural event and with an international influence, we thought you'd be perfect to lead this session as the BlueUAS program and DIU as a whole is about enabling commercial solutions for military systems. To visit the overall show website, click here.