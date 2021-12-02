Open architecture electronic warfare system to equip USAF aircraft

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

ARLINGTON, Va. The U.S. Air Force has collaborated with BAE Systems to cross-deck the company's advanced Compass Call electronic warfare system onto its next-generation electronic warfare aircraft.

According to the company, this is an important upgrade for the EC-37B Baseline 4 platform and is facilitated by BAE Systems’ Small Adaptive Bank of Electronic Resources (SABER) technology.

Officials claim that the SABER system is designed to transition from hardware to software-based electromagnetic spectrum warfare capability on Compass Call. The system is built on a suite of software-defined radios using an open system architecture and will provide the backbone of the EC-37B’s operating system.

Compass Call is an airborne tactical electromagnetic attack weapon system that is engineered to disrupt enemy command and control communications, radar, and navigation systems. The mission system will leverage that technology for the upgraded EC-37B platforms, according to BAE Systems.