Senseeker Expands Low-Noise Neon® Digital Readout IC Family for SWIR Applications

Press Release

Senseeker Corp, a leading innovator of digital infrared image sensing technology, has announced the availability of the Neon® RD0131, an advanced digital readout integrated circuit (DROIC) that expands the Neon product family with the addition of a high definition 1280 x 1024 format.

“The new larger format size of the Neon RD0131 is a welcome addition to the Neon DROIC family,” said Dr. Martin H. Ettenberg, President and CEO at Princeton Infrared Technologies. “Senseeker’s approach to offering families of compatible products allows reuse of test equipment, electronics and software, greatly simplifying the development of new high-performance SWIR cameras and imagers that we provide for the Industrial, Scientific and Defense markets.”

The Neon RD0131, with 1280 x 1024 format and 10 µm pitch has triple-gain modes with programmable well capacities of 22 ke-, 160 ke- and 1.1 Me-. The DROIC supports a read noise of 15 electrons at room temperature in high-gain.

“The Neon RD0131 CTIA DROIC is the second chip in our Neon product family that has proven to be a hit with customers that are developing solutions for low-light applications such as short-wave infrared (SWIR) and low-current technologies such as quantum dot-based detectors,” said Kenton Veeder, President of Senseeker. “We have included the popular features and operating modes that Senseeker is known for, including on-chip temperature monitoring and programmable multiple high-speed windows to observe and track targets at thousands of frames per second.”

The Neon RD0131 is available in full or quarter wafers now and is supported by Senseeker’s CoaxSTACK™ electronics kit, CamIRa® imaging software and sensor test units (STUs) that, together, enable testing and evaluation of Neon-based focal plane arrays quickly and efficiently.

About Senseeker Engineering

Senseeker is a U.S. owned fabless semiconductor and cryogenic test solutions company that specializes in the design of state-of-the-art digital imaging sensors, cryogenic test equipment, electronics and software. Senseeker's products and IP enable infrared product developers to produce world class infrared image sensing solutions. Read more at https://www.senseeker.com.