Training simulator for USAF F-16s garners HII $182 million contract

March 13, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy HII

MCLEAN, Va. Shipbuilders and military-training company HII announced that its Mission Technologies division won a task order valued at approximately $182 million to provide logistics support for U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot-training devices.

Under the terms of the five-year task order, HII and subcontractor Trident Military Systems will perform engineering maintenance for the U.S. Air Force’s Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center, which supports and sustains F-16 aircraft-simulator systems used by the U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, and the U.S. Navy.

Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group, said that the HII contract, combined with Trident Military Systems’ simulation and training services expertise, will enhance mission effectiveness, increase pilot safety, and support distributed mission operations.

Work under the task order will be performed primarily in Mesa, Arizona. 

