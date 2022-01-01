1553 BusLink – USB to MIL-STD-1553 Adapter

DDC's 1553 BusLink USB adapter enables a dual redundant MIL-STD-1553 bus to be easily accessed from a USB connection from any small embedded system, laptop, or tablet computer. The BU-67111U1X0X is USB powered, and is based on DDC’s Total-AceXtreme® MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT architecture, to provide a light weight, small size and reliable MIL-STD-1553 to USB interface. The adapter provides rugged levels of shock and vibration protection, along with a maximum operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C. 1553 BusLink is ideal for lab or rugged applications and meets the specification for a MIL-STD-1553 adapter used on MSD-V4. 1553 BusLink leverages DDC’s Total-AceXtreme® MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT architecture and DDC’s software development kit (SDK) enabling seamless integration for applications already using DDC’s existing hardware and software.

Functionality Supports MIL-STD-1553A/B/C; BC/MT or Multi-RT/MT Utilizes DDC’s AceXtreme® engine USB 2.0 interface

SWaP-C Optimized Small form factor Lightweight Low power – powered via USB

Complete hardware and software solution Leverages DDC’s Total-AceXtreme® MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT architecture and DDC’s software development kit (SDK) and suite of software development tools

Rugged MIL-STD-810G shock, vibration, altitude, humidity, rain, sand & dust



Applications include:

New product development

System troubleshooting

Portable testers

Flight line diagnostics

Flight testing

Software development

Systems integration labs

Simulations

Production test stands

Automated test applications

