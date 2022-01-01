1553 BusLink – USB to MIL-STD-1553 Adapter

Military Embedded Systems

1553 BusLink – USB to MIL-STD-1553 AdapterDDC's 1553 BusLink USB adapter enables a dual redundant MIL-STD-1553 bus to be easily accessed from a USB connection from any small embedded system, laptop, or tablet computer. The BU-67111U1X0X is USB powered, and is based on DDC’s Total-AceXtreme® MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT architecture, to provide a light weight, small size and reliable MIL-STD-1553 to USB interface. The adapter provides rugged levels of shock and vibration protection, along with a maximum operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C. 1553 BusLink is ideal for lab or rugged applications and meets the specification for a MIL-STD-1553 adapter used on MSD-V4. 1553 BusLink leverages DDC’s Total-AceXtreme® MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT architecture and DDC’s software development kit (SDK) enabling seamless integration for applications already using DDC’s existing hardware and software.

  • Functionality
    • Supports MIL-STD-1553A/B/C; BC/MT or Multi-RT/MT
    • Utilizes DDC’s AceXtreme® engine
    • USB 2.0 interface
  • SWaP-C Optimized
    • Small form factor
    • Lightweight
    • Low power – powered via USB
  • Complete hardware and software solution
    • Leverages DDC’s Total-AceXtreme® MIL-STD-1553 BC/RT/MT architecture and DDC’s software development kit (SDK) and suite of software development tools
  • Rugged
    • MIL-STD-810G shock, vibration, altitude, humidity, rain, sand & dust

Applications include:

  • New product development
  • System troubleshooting
  • Portable testers
  • Flight line diagnostics
  • Flight testing
  • Software development
  • Systems integration labs
  • Simulations
  • Production test stands
  • Automated test applications

Data Device Corporation (DDC) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-reliability Connectivity, Power and Control solutions (Data Networking Components to Processor Based Subsystems, Space Qualified SBCs and Radiation Hardened Components; Power Distribution, Control and Conversion; Motor Control and Motion Feedback) for aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications. With awards for quality, delivery, and support, DDC has served these industries as a trusted resource for more than 57 years... providing proven solutions optimized for efficiency, reliability, and performance.
 

