5G communications network in development with Lockheed Martin

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image. BETHESDA, Md. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Lockheed Martin a $19.3 million Prototype Project Agreement (PPA) to create a 5G communications network infrastructure testbed for expeditionary operations experimentation for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E) and the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to the company, the testbed, known as Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution (OSIRIS), is an initiative of Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL programs positioned to help its customers field, scale, and integrate 5G technology rapidly across all operations on land, water, in air, space, and cyber.

Officials claim that the OSIRIS program will aim to help address the need for test facilities that enable rapid experimentation and dual-use application prototyping. The testbed will identify areas for further compatibility between 5G network and DoD platforms that will enhance customer capabilities.

The infrastructure will also aim to allow for the connection of various 5G-ready user devices, sensors, vehicles, and endpoints to explore the military utility of commercial 5G technologies and pave the way for onboarding of new technologies from other OUSD investments while addressing cybersecurity requirements to further enable the Joint All Domain Operations concept.