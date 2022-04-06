AT&T and Northrop Grumman team to advance 5G-enabled defense

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. SAN DIEGO, Calif. and DALLAS, Texas. Northrop Grumman Corporation and AT&T have entered into a collaboration agreement to research and develop a digital battle network, powered by AT&T 5G and Northrop Grumman's advanced mission systems, to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the announcement, Northrop Grumman and AT&T plan to deliver a cost-effective, scalable, open architecture solution that will be designed to help the DoD connect distributed sensors, shooters, and data from all domains, terrains, and forces.

Officials claim that this digital battle network is expected to bring together the high speeds, low latency, and cybersecurity protections of private 5G networks with the scalability of AT&T's commercial 5G capabilities to support the DoD's vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The agreement establishes a joint research and development framework to prototype, demonstrate, and test AT&T's commercial 5G networking capabilities integrated with Northrop Grumman's portfolio of capabilities intended to enable the Joint Force.