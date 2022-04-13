Military Embedded Systems

Augmented reality to beat virtual reality for battlefield use, study predicts

News

April 13, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. Although augmented reality (AR) has to date struggled somewhat to meet soldiers' expectations in the battlefield, a report from GlobalData notes that the technology still offers critical advantages over virtual reality (VR). 

According to the report, "Augmented Reality (AR) in Defense -- Thematic Research," the military is actually one of the first realms that has fully realized several different uses for AR, including manufacturing, engineering, remote assistance, training, and battlefield applications.

The report authors note that the global AR market will generate revenues of $152 billion by 2030. 

They also enumerate the value chains of AR in the defense industry: semiconductors, components, devices, platforms, and apps/content.

For additional information visit the GlobalData website

Featured Companies

GlobalData

7 Carmelite Street
London, UK
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop for UAS/AAM Industry to Launch at AUVSI XPONENTIAL ‘22!
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Blighter photo.
News
Rapidly deployable radar configuration released with Blighter Surveillance
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Defense data readiness goal of SGS-won AI development contract
More A.I.
Comms
News
Augmented reality to beat virtual reality for battlefield use, study predicts
More Comms