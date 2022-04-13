Augmented reality to beat virtual reality for battlefield use, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. Although augmented reality (AR) has to date struggled somewhat to meet soldiers' expectations in the battlefield, a report from GlobalData notes that the technology still offers critical advantages over virtual reality (VR).

According to the report, "Augmented Reality (AR) in Defense -- Thematic Research," the military is actually one of the first realms that has fully realized several different uses for AR, including manufacturing, engineering, remote assistance, training, and battlefield applications.

The report authors note that the global AR market will generate revenues of $152 billion by 2030.

They also enumerate the value chains of AR in the defense industry: semiconductors, components, devices, platforms, and apps/content.

For additional information visit the GlobalData website.