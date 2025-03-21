Military Embedded Systems

CJADC2 test showcased MANET networking capability, PC-C5 participant says

March 21, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Image courtesy Persistent Systems

NEW YORK. Mobile networking company Persistent Systems reported that it demonstrated the maturity of its mobile ad hoc network (MANET) networking capability in line with U.S. military objectives during a recent portion of Project Convergence-Capstone Five (PC-C5), a Combined Joint All-Domain Command-and-Control (CJADC2) experiment.

PC-C5 -- hosted by U.S. Army Futures Command during two phases during March and April 2025 -- brings together all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces along with foreign military partners from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand for an operationally relevant, two-phase exercise at locations around the West Coast and the INDOPACOM theater.

For the Army component of PC-C5, Persistent Systems reported that it provided its Wave Relay MANET connectivity for tactical combat formations executing a combined arms breach of a mined wire obstacle. The demonstration marked the first time Persistent's MANET connected M1A1 tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles with dismounted soldiers. 

"In combined arms breaches, rapid mobility and large-scale communication can be a challenge," said Brian Spurlock, Vice President of Growth and Strategy at Persistent. During the PC-C5 experiment, Spurlock said that the Wave Relay worked as a highly mobile, scalable communication fabric that networked a wide range of units and platforms, from Army armored vehicles to the Air Force's Tactical Operations Center-Light (TOC-L) and high-altitude balloons

Persistent also provided networking support to the Futures Directorate of Air Force Combat Command, according to the company statement: The company integrated its MANET-Cloud High Mobility Radio (MCHMR), previously validated in 2024 during the Valiant Shield exercise, with the new Air Force battle management system, TOC-L.

