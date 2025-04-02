Military Embedded Systems

AI processor for improved battlefield situational awareness launched by Leonardo DRS

April 02, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS unveiled a new ruggedized artificial intelligence processor designed to deliver real-time threat detection and mission computing capabilities to U.S. Army ground vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

The processor—referred to as the Artificial Intelligence Processor (AIP)—is engineered for high-speed data handling in harsh environments and supports integration with image sensors and sensor fusion systems for tactical applications. The system is platform agnostic and intended to enhance situational awareness and decision-making at the tactical edge, the statement reads.

Leonardo DRS says the AIP system builds on its history of developing embedded computing solutions for battle management, fires, and logistics applications. The processor aligns with ongoing efforts to support the U.S. Army’s networked operations and modernize computing capabilities under CMOSS (C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

Charlie Niles, vice president of the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit, says the processor is designed for "real-time data processing and rapid decision-making" to assist in combat operations.

"Unlike conventional processors, this system is ruggedized specifically for combat environments, ensuring it can withstand the extreme conditions of the battlefield," Niles says. "Additionally, it’s designed for seamless integration into both current and future fleet platforms, providing a scalable solution that evolves with the changing battlespace."

The AI analyzes and filters large amounts of data pulled from the battlefield to allow warfighters to "act with greater speed and confidence," he adds.

