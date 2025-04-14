Military Embedded Systems

A330 MRTT enters service with Spanish Air and Space Force

April 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Airbus

GETAFE, Spain. The first Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft acquired by the Spanish Ministry of Defence has entered service with the Spanish Air and Space Force’s 45th Wing, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft was delivered from Airbus’s conversion facility in Getafe and will operate out of Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base near Madrid. It is the first of three A330 MRTTs ordered in 2021 and is designed to support refueling, transport, and medical evacuation missions, the statement reads.

Equipped with a hose-and-basket refueling system, the aircraft has an endurance exceeding 18 hours and a range of up to 16,000 kilometers. It can carry up to 300 troops or 45 tonnes of cargo, and can be configured with medical evacuation modules.

According to the company, the remaining two aircraft are undergoing conversion. Prior to full modification, the platforms have already been used for personnel and equipment transport, including during Spanish evacuations from conflict zones and participation in multinational exercises.

