Apogee Semiconductor Teams with Arrow Electronics to Expand Distribution of Space-Grade Technologies

Plano, Texas – Apogee Semiconductor, a leading provider of advanced technologies for space and extreme environments, today announced its collaboration with Arrow Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and services. The collaboration will significantly expand the distribution network for Apogee's high-reliability integrated circuits (ICs) and radiation-tolerant solutions, bringing their innovative technologies to a broader market across aerospace and defense.

The Apogee-Arrow agreement aims to drive growth and scalability within the aerospace sector, offering unparalleled product availability and performance assurance for satellite and space-related applications. With Arrow's trusted distribution channels, customers will benefit from fast delivery and technical support to meet their unique mission-critical needs.

“Apogee’s rad-hard ICs, including the RelBridge™ family, enable designers to improve system-level reliability by implementing fault containment at critical interface boundaries. This approach allows COTS integration without sacrificing mission assurance, providing flexible, cost-effective options without sacrificing reliability. As a result, Apogee is driving a new era in space economics by enabling scalable, resilient systems tailored to meet the challenges of the most extreme environments” said David Briggs, CEO of Apogee Semiconductor.

About Apogee Semiconductor

Apogee Semiconductor is a leading provider of radiation-hardened semiconductor solutions for space, aerospace, and defense applications. The company develops high-performance microelectronics designed to withstand extreme environments, enabling mission-critical systems in the most challenging conditions.



