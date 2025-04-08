Tactical VPX chassis from BlueHalo displayed at Sea-Air-Space

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BlueHalo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. BlueHalo is featuring its new tactical VPX chassis for expeditionary C5ISR and electronic warfare applications this week at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space symposium, the company announced in a statement.

The system, known as the SharkCage Tactical Chassis, is a ruggedized, passively cooled platform designed to support man-packable and mounted use across land, air, and sea environments. It is built to accommodate 3U VPX cards and is equipped with an embedded chassis management board for system monitoring and control, the company says.

Engineered for durability in extreme operational conditions, including the rapid temperature shifts experienced in airborne pod missions, the chassis features modular cooling fins that can be adjusted to meet mission-specific thermal and performance requirements. The design enables multi-protocol configurations for C5ISR and EW applications, offering flexibility in signal processing and system integration, the company adds.