Military Embedded Systems

AI agent from Cypher to be added to Army infantry division tactical environment

News

April 01, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI agent from Cypher to be added to Army infantry division tactical environment
Image courtesy Cypher

ASHBURN, Va. National-security and artificial intelligence (AI) company Cypher announced an agreement with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division under which the Army will integrate Cypher’s "Battlemind" AI agent into the 25th Infantry Division’s tactical environment.

According to the Cypher announcement, Battlemind -- powered by the Guided Heuristic On-prem Support & Troubleshooting, or G.H.O.S.T., platform -- is aimed at implementing human/machine teaming to streamline the military decision-making process, thereby saving time and enhancing accuracy.

The company states that the AI agent is specifically tailored for U.S. Army planning operations in that it rapidly synthesizes and analyzes battlefield intelligence, mission parameters, and courses of action to generate precise, actionable, and doctrinally sound outputs. The solution is engineered to operate at all classification levels, safeguarding sensitive data while ensuring real-time access to mission-critical intelligence. It also was built using modular design, which is inteded to enable rapid integration across multiple echelons of command and continuous coordination and synchronization. 

Cypher officials state that the company is tasked with continuing to work with key U.S, Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders to refine and roll out Battlemind across a wider array of military applications. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website

Cypher

Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Image via Bell Helicopter
News
Avionics systems for U.S. Army FLRAA program to be delivered by GE Aerospace

April 01, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
Mayman Aerospace RAZOR™ VTOL Achieves Historic Milestone with Fully Autonomous Inaugural Flight

April 01, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Pixus Technologies
News
Ruggedized software-defined radios unveiled by Pixus, COMINT Consulting

April 01, 2025

More Comms