AI agent from Cypher to be added to Army infantry division tactical environment

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Cypher

ASHBURN, Va. National-security and artificial intelligence (AI) company Cypher announced an agreement with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division under which the Army will integrate Cypher’s "Battlemind" AI agent into the 25th Infantry Division’s tactical environment.

According to the Cypher announcement, Battlemind -- powered by the Guided Heuristic On-prem Support & Troubleshooting, or G.H.O.S.T., platform -- is aimed at implementing human/machine teaming to streamline the military decision-making process, thereby saving time and enhancing accuracy.

The company states that the AI agent is specifically tailored for U.S. Army planning operations in that it rapidly synthesizes and analyzes battlefield intelligence, mission parameters, and courses of action to generate precise, actionable, and doctrinally sound outputs. The solution is engineered to operate at all classification levels, safeguarding sensitive data while ensuring real-time access to mission-critical intelligence. It also was built using modular design, which is inteded to enable rapid integration across multiple echelons of command and continuous coordination and synchronization.

Cypher officials state that the company is tasked with continuing to work with key U.S, Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders to refine and roll out Battlemind across a wider array of military applications.