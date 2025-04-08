Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris multi-channel manpack radio AN/PRC-167 showcased at Sea-Air-Space

April 08, 2025

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. L3Harris Technologies is showcasing its AN/PRC-167 multi-channel manpack radio this week at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space symposium, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/PRC-167 is a dual-channel, software-defined radio system designed to provide simultaneous voice, data, and video communication across satellite, line-of-sight, and mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) modes. Built to support tactical operations in dynamic environments, the radio incorporates crossbanding capabilities and supports high-speed TSM-X MANET networking, the company says.

The system integrates Denali-based Type-1 encryption and includes an internal Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) GPS receiver. It also supports multiple independent levels of security and a broad waveform portfolio, including SINCGARS, SATURN, ANW2C, and L-TAC, among others.

An external mission module interface allows for the addition of ISR video or extended SATCOM capabilities. The radio includes WebUI support for remote network monitoring and management via any browser-enabled device, according to L3Harris.

