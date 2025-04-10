Satellite platform joint venture planned by Sidus Space, Reflex Aerospace

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. Sidus Space and Reflex Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture aimed at producing integrated satellite platforms for defense, commercial, and government applications, the companies announced in a statement.

The agreement outlines plans for a U.S.-based joint venture that will focus on developing multi-orbit missions across low Earth orbit (LEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), and small geostationary Earth orbit (GEO), the statement reads. The partnership will also support in-orbit demonstration and validation campaigns, as well as advanced space applications such as lidar, software-defined radio (SDR), on-orbit surveillance, and satellite servicing.

Under the MOU, Sidus will provide assembly, integration, and test (AI&T) services at its Cape Canaveral facilities and contribute mission management expertise and proprietary systems including its on-board computing platform and data-processing hardware. Reflex Aerospace will contribute satellite design, subsystem technologies, and rapid development capabilities, the company says.

The companies intend to pursue defense and government architecture programs in the U.S. and Europe through this collaboration.