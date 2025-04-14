Military Embedded Systems

Live training support systems to be provided under new U.S. Army contract

News

April 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Cubic

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Defense won a position on an eight-year, multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract to support live training and range systems for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The contract falls under the Live Training, Ranges and Combat Training Centers (LTRaC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) Lot 3, administered by the Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI). Under the agreement, Cubic will be eligible to compete for task orders related to the engineering, manufacturing, and life-cycle management of instrumentation systems used at Army home-station ranges and Combat Training Centers.

Cubic’s work will support both existing and new training systems and includes activities such as technology refreshes, system modernization, studies, and support for training environments including the Synthetic Training Environment-Live Training System (STE-LTS) and the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Instrumentation System (JPMRC-IS), the statement reads.

According to the company, its deployable Live Training System (LTS) instrumentation supports scalable, instrumented force-on-force training exercises and facilitates data collection for after-action reviews.

