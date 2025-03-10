Keysight Chosen to Validate Performance, Security, and Resilience of U.S. Army’s Unified Network at Cyber Quest ‘25

SANTA ROSA, Calif., – Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that the United States Army has selected Keysight’s CyPerf network design and verification solution to validate performance, resiliency, and zero trust security for their Unified Network Program during Cyber Quest ’25 (CQ25).

Organized by the U.S. Army Futures Command, CQ25 is a crucial event for national security, bringing together the private sector, government, and academia to evaluate, develop, and benchmark cutting-edge technologies to address critical gaps in cybersecurity, electronic warfare, intelligence, and signal operations. As cyber threats, electronic warfare, and Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) evolve, the nature of warfare is forever changed. MDO, a military concept developed by the U.S. Army, focuses on integrating and synchronizing operations across multiple domains — land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace, to achieve strategic and operational advantages over adversaries.

The U.S. Army’s Unified Network Program is a key driver for achieving MDO by 2028, enabling the creation of a seamless, resilient, and secure end-to-end network that supports operations across all domains from the office to complex, contested, or hostile environments. The program will equip U.S. forces with the technologies they need to operate effectively and securely in any environment, with access to necessary data anytime, anywhere, regardless of where it is stored.

Keysight CyPerf supports the goals of CQ25 with capabilities that include:

• Assessing zero trust architecture – Integrates zero trust verification principles for continuous authentication and authorization to access network resources, without granting implicit trust based solely on network location. This includes validating networks that require Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM), a framework and component of zero trust that manages digital identities, credentials, and resource access. CyPerf verifies zero trust policies and ICAM in lab settings and live production networks. It can also assign user credentials and navigate ephemeral ICAM procedures to establish secure network connections.

• Simulating real-world scenarios – Creates realistic operational scenarios to evaluate network performance in distributed environments (physical, virtual, cloud, or container) under various conditions. CyPerf deploys lightweight agents that generate high-volume, real-world traffic, applications, and workloads. The solution replicates actual networks, elastically scaling up and down to enable resiliency and chaos simulation. With support for millions of concurrent users and millions of connections per second, CyPerf helps ensure the U.S. Army’s Unified Network can handle the rigorous demands of MDO, validating assets from the tactical edge to cloud-based resources.

• Enhancing network security – Detects potential security vulnerabilities and implements measures to address and mitigate weaknesses. CyPerf simultaneously generates legitimate traffic mixes as well as malicious activities and cyber threat traffic across a complex network of proxies, software-defined wide area networks, Transport Layer Security (TLS) inspection, elastic load balancers, and web application firewalls. CyPerf creates a comprehensive and efficient replication of actual U.S. Army network deployments by uniquely interleaving applications and attacks that model user behavior and actual security breaches.

• Validating network performance – Ensures the U.S. Army Unified Network can support high-speed data transfer and seamless, reliable communication across all domains. CyPerf quantifies and delivers deep insights into the efficacy of network performance, the end-user experience, and security posture. It identifies potential performance bottlenecks and assesses how well the network can handle different types of traffic while still maintaining performance and security objectives – even under extremely high traffic loads or cyber-attacks.

Major James Harryman, Action Officer, CQ25 said: “As we rapidly advance to an increasingly complex battlefield, understanding how we will implement zero trust principles at the tactical edge is imperative. Agility of deployed networks, increased security of assets, and greater interoperability are all potential results of this implementation, and CQ25 is excited to team up with Keysight and use its CyPerf capabilities to prove these underlying principles.”

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Network Test & Security Solutions, Keysight, said: “Keysight is honored to collaborate with the U.S. Army at Cyber Quest ’25, bringing our advanced design and verification capabilities to assess and monitor the Unified Network's performance and security. CyPerf empowers the U.S. Army to confidently navigate the complexities of zero trust architectures and their Multi-Domain Operations, ensuring the network remains resilient, secure, and mission-ready in any environment.”

