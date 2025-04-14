Lanza 3D long-range radars to be delivered to Royal Air Force of Oman

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra won a contract from the Sultanate of Oman to supply new long-range Lanza 3D early warning radars to the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Indra will design, deliver, and install fixed-site Lanza 3D-LRR radar systems, along with radio voice communications and integration with the country’s command and control infrastructure, which was also previously provided by Indra. The company says the agreement also includes enhancements to RAFO’s third-level radar maintenance capabilities.

The new systems will expand on the Lanza radar-based air defense architecture already in place in Oman, which was completed in 2020, the statement reads.

Indra maintains a subsidiary in Oman with 30 personnel supporting projects in defense, space, and air traffic management sectors, according to the company.