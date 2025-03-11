Los Angeles Air Force Base, Space Systems Command sign IT contract with Trace Systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Trace Systems MCLEAN, Va. Enterprise IT providers Trace Systems announced that it won a contract to provide Base Operations Support (BOS) -- IT Services to Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB), home to Space Base Delta 3 (SBD 3) and Space Systems Command (SSC) Field Command, as well as other locations outside of LAAFB.

Under the terms of the contract, Trace will deliver mission-critical IT services, ensuring seamless communications and operational efficiency for the U.S. Space Force and other military organizations operating from LAAFB.

The company is also set to provide comprehensive IT support -- including NIPRNet and SIPRNet operations and administration, incident response, system and network operations and maintenance, configuration and knowledge management, and cybersecurity services -- reinforcing the base's digital infrastructure and security posture.