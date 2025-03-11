Military Embedded Systems

Los Angeles Air Force Base, Space Systems Command sign IT contract with Trace Systems

News

March 11, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Trace Systems

MCLEAN, Va. Enterprise IT providers Trace Systems announced that it won a contract to provide Base Operations Support (BOS) -- IT Services to Los Angeles Air Force Base (LAAFB), home to Space Base Delta 3 (SBD 3) and Space Systems Command (SSC) Field Command, as well as other locations outside of LAAFB.

Under the terms of the contract, Trace will deliver mission-critical IT services, ensuring seamless communications and operational efficiency for the U.S. Space Force and other military organizations operating from LAAFB.

The company is also set to provide comprehensive IT support -- including NIPRNet and SIPRNet operations and administration, incident response, system and network operations and maintenance, configuration and knowledge management, and cybersecurity services -- reinforcing the base's digital infrastructure and security posture.

 

Featured Companies

Trace Systems

U.S. Space Force

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Malware
Avionics
Photo courtesy U.K. Ministry of Defence
News
Military satellites will benefit from U.K.-made surveillance system

March 10, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
Rotor blown wing drone completes helicopter and airplane flight tests

March 11, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Tekever
News
AI-assisted UAS demos for USSOCOM completed at Camp Roberts

March 10, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Stock image
News
Mobile ad hoc network to be deployed for Baltic Sea nations by Persistent Systems

March 10, 2025

More Comms