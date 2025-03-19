One Stop Systems introduces ultra-dense 16-way GPU expansion system for AI/ML/edge computing

Product

Photo: One Stop Systems ESCONDIDO, Calif. One Stop Systems, a leader in PCIe Expansion and rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, will unveil today the world’s first PCIe Gen5 expansion system supporting 16 675 W full size add-in cards in a 6U rack space, paving the way for the next generation of GPU and accelerator devices.

The new Ponto system is an ultra-high-power density PCIe expansion system that supplies 11 kW of power to expansion slots, making it the first product in its class. This is equivalent to an unparalleled 1.83 kW per rack unit, which enables users to pool 16 dual-width add-in cards of up to 675 W, such as the 600 W H200 NVL, in one system. The Ponto is also configurable to support 32 single-width add-in cards. The system uses high-voltage fans, specialized ducting, and dynamic fan controls ensure that the GPUs in the system will run at full power at all times.

The OSS Unified Baseboard Management Controller (U-BMC) enables advanced system monitoring which integrates seamlessly with the host server’s system management interface. U-BMC manages, monitors and controls the telemetry of OSS products with advanced capabilities. This software securely enables OSS customers to unify their systems management and enjoy unique benefits such as dynamic fan controls, GPU power throttling, and add-in card telemetry.

Ponto is aimed at use in data center environments requiring high-density compute performance for high-data-throughput applications and is well-suited for PCIe expansion-focused composable infrastructure architectures.