Cybersecurity, ISR contract signed with GTMR and NAVAIR

March 11, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko

HOLLYWOOD, Md. Cybersecurity providers Global Technology and Management Resources (GTMR -- a subsidiary of IT company Castellum) signed a $103.3 million contract with the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide special missions management of on-site services for NAVAIR’s Program Office 290 Special Missions.

Under the terms of the contract, GTMR is tasked with supporting various intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T) programs while guiding the entire acquisition life cycle from material analysis and technology development to engineering, production, deployment, and operations.

The GTMR announcement adds that the contract also covers engineering analysis and recommendations for technical, logistics, training, and acquisition support for ISR&T platforms, ground stations, and classified network entry facilities.

Castellum

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
