Military Embedded Systems

Cyber Quest 2025 Army exercise will leverage Keysight design, verification solution

News

March 05, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Keysight

SANTA ROSA, Calif. Keysight Technologies announced that the U.S. Army chose the Keysight CyPerf network design and verification solution to validate performance, resiliency, and zero-trust security for its Unified Network Program during Cyber Quest 2025 (CQ25), the Army's event that aims to identify mature technologies, develop capabilities, and accelerate its modernization efforts.

CQ25 -- which is organized by the U.S. Army Futures Command -- is a national-security event that brings together the private sector, government, and academia to evaluate, develop, and benchmark cutting-edge technologies to address critical gaps in cybersecurity, electronic warfare (EW), intelligence, and signal operations.

The U.S. Army’s Unified Network Program is a key driver for the service to achieve true multi-domain operations (MDO) by 2028, enabling the creation of a seamless, resilient, and secure end-to-end network that supports operations across land/sea/air/space/cyber domains.  The program is intended to equip U.S. forces with the technologies they need to operate effectively and securely in any environment, with access to necessary data anytime, anywhere, regardless of where it is stored.

Cyber Quest 2025 is set to take place June 2-18, 2025 in training areas of Fort Eisenhower (Georgia).

