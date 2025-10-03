Command and control network prototype to be fielded by U.S. Army with Persistent Systems

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems won a $34 million order from the U.S. Army to provide Wave Relay mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) devices for the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype, the company announced in a statement.

The equipment will be delivered to the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, designated as the experimental division for NGC2, and will be used in upcoming Project Convergence demonstrations, the statement reads. Persistent’s Wave Relay technology was previously tested during Project Convergence – Capstone 5, where it was used to move data across an armored battalion in support of maneuver operations, according to the company.

Persistent says the order includes MPU5 and Personal Transport (PT5) devices, which are intended to support interoperability, data fusion, and continuous connectivity. Systems that prove effective at the next Project Convergence event are expected to inform follow-on Army Programs of Record, the company states.

The Army’s NGC2 effort is part of a broader modernization strategy aimed at accelerating command-and-control decision-making and enabling a networked battlefield, according to the statement.