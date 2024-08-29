Military Embedded Systems

Comms system to be integrated onto Australian frigates by Rohde & Schwarz

News

August 29, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Comms system to be integrated onto Australian frigates by Rohde & Schwarz
Image via Australian navy

CANBERRA, Australia. Rohde & Schwarz Australia won a contract to deliver its NAVICS integrated communication and control systems for the first three Hunter class frigates of the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract with BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA), Rohde & Schwarz will provide the communication systems for the Australian variant of the BAE Systems-designed Global Combat Ship, the company says.

NAVICS will serve as the core of the frigates' communications, managing both internal and external communications and handling classified information within a multi-level security framework, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Rohde & Schwarz

6821 Benjamin Franklin Drive
Columbia, MD 21046
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
SeaGuardian drone selected for Japan's long-endurance UAV program

December 04, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image: INVISIO
News
Tactical-comms project sees INVISIO/DIU product get to market in 24 months

December 03, 2024

More Comms