Comms system to be integrated onto Australian frigates by Rohde & Schwarz

CANBERRA, Australia. Rohde & Schwarz Australia won a contract to deliver its NAVICS integrated communication and control systems for the first three Hunter class frigates of the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract with BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA), Rohde & Schwarz will provide the communication systems for the Australian variant of the BAE Systems-designed Global Combat Ship, the company says.

NAVICS will serve as the core of the frigates' communications, managing both internal and external communications and handling classified information within a multi-level security framework, the statement reads.