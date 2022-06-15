Communications demo for U.S. Army showcases Raytheon BLOS troposcatter technology

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image. ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S -- a business unit of Raytheon Technologies) reports that it has conducted successful demonstrations of a next-generation, transportable, beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) troposcatter communications system for the U.S. Army that showed high bandwidth, high stability communication links.

According to the report about the five-week-long testing regimen, the RI&S team tested several troposcatter systems in multiple operational environments at seven different locations across various distances, including some in mountainous terrain at distances approaching 120 miles. The company reports successful test results, with transmissions received at all locations with low latency.

Troposcatter, or tropospheric scatter, technology uses particles that make up the Earth's atmosphere as a reflector for microwave radio signals, with the signals aimed just above the horizon in the direction of a receiver station.

These tests -- the initial step in an iterative test series -- are intended to support U.S. Army fielding decisions for the initial lot of 19 systems.