Communications demo for U.S. Army showcases Raytheon BLOS troposcatter technology

News

June 15, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image.

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S -- a business unit of Raytheon Technologies) reports that it has conducted successful demonstrations of a next-generation, transportable, beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) troposcatter communications system for the U.S. Army that showed high bandwidth, high stability communication links.  

According to the report about the five-week-long testing regimen, the RI&S team tested several troposcatter systems in multiple operational environments at seven different locations across various distances, including some in mountainous terrain at distances approaching 120 miles. The company reports successful test results, with transmissions received at all locations with low latency.

Troposcatter, or tropospheric scatter, technology uses particles that make up the Earth's atmosphere as a reflector for microwave radio signals, with the signals aimed just above the horizon in the direction of a receiver station.

These tests -- the initial step in an iterative test series -- are intended to support U.S. Army fielding decisions for the initial lot of 19 systems. 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

1100 Wilson Blvd.
Arlington, Virginia 22209
Website
[email protected]
703-284-4305

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
