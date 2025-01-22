Connectivity support to be provided to DoD, other defense forces by Gilat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. won $5 million in contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other international defense forces to provide global defense connectivity support, the company announced in a statement.

The contracts include delivery of Deployable Ku-band Earth Terminals (DKET) and Field Service Representative (FSR) support to ensure mission-critical communications across various regions over the next 12 months, the statement reads.

Gilat DataPath's services are designed for the demanding connectivity needs of military users operating in challenging environments, the company says.